Nanophase Technologies (NANX) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) is one of 27 public companies in the "Toilet preparations" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Nanophase Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanophase Technologies’ peers have a beta of 31.74, meaning that their average share price is 3,074% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nanophase Technologies Competitors 132 1022 1150 26 2.46

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nanophase Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 14.66%. Given Nanophase Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nanophase Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -7.03% -36.43% -7.80% Nanophase Technologies Competitors -25.16% 11.64% -6.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million -$2.62 million -14.00 Nanophase Technologies Competitors $5.42 billion $233.93 million 41.41

Nanophase Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nanophase Technologies peers beat Nanophase Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets. The company was founded by Richard W. Siegel on November 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, IL.

