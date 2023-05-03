Nano Achieves Market Cap of $107.33 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002768 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Nano has a market cap of $107.33 million and approximately $660,778.94 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,096.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.12 or 0.00306242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.87 or 0.00532143 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00067523 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.50 or 0.00414048 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

