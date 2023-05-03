N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.54

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.54 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.36). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.36), with a volume of 31,129 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
N Brown Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.57. The company has a market cap of £124.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,198.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11.
Insider Transactions at N Brown Group
N Brown Group Company Profile
N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentials brands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.