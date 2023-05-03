Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.36)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $730-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. 545,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

