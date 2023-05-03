Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $5.11 on Wednesday, reaching $281.25. 544,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,567. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $323.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.