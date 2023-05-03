Multichain Price Reaches $9.38 on Exchanges (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Multichain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Multichain has a total market cap of $172.33 million and approximately $7.28 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $9.38 or 0.00032987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain launched on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Multichain

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

