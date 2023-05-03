Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,166 shares of company stock worth $4,310,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MLI traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $72.53. 354,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,237. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $877.58 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 38.46%.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

