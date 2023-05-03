M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the March 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.40. 2,859,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $231,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in M&T Bank by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2,516.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,841,000 after purchasing an additional 762,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $53,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

