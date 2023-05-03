Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading 5.8% Higher

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.01. 130,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 457,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Securities boosted their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Morphic Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $400,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,137.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 25,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,344,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,558,559 in the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Morphic in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Morphic by 1,253.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

