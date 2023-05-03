Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2,626.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357,562 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $31,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.92. 1,447,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,716. The company has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.70. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

