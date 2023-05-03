Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Down 6.2% in April

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 82,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Monroe Capital by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 22,569 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Monroe Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

MRCC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 39,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.66 and a beta of 1.12. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -833.26%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

