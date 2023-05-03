Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 12,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.60. 7,903,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,610. The company has a market cap of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.