Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $65.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $66.67.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 396.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 214,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,081.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,781,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

