Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.06. 2,269,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,843. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 783.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 401,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,292,000 after acquiring an additional 356,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,592,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,584,000 after buying an additional 183,264 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.29.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

