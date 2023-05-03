Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 548 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBM opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

