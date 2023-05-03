Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,463,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Hershey by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $274.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average of $237.90. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

