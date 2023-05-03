Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,466 Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,018.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $551.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.