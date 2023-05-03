Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 708 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

IWR stock opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

