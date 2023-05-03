Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $4,476,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $11,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.3 %

Corteva stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.12. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

