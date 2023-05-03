Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 386 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $203.89 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.33 and a fifty-two week high of $265.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.51%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.30.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

