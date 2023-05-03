Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,419 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.