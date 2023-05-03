MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84 to $1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million to $1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of MKSI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. 704,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $126.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 238.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 79,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

