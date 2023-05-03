Mizuho Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $177.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.73.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $178.06. The company has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.02.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.