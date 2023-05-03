Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 640,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,250. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

