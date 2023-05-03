Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Mizuho Financial Group Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of MFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. 640,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,250. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on MFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
