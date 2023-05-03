Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,100 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 31st total of 336,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MFG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,102.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 640,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,250. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and others. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

