Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading Down 23.1%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 115,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 67,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Mission Ready Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.40.

About Mission Ready Solutions

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

