Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 491,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Miromatrix Medical Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of MIRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,230. Miromatrix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
In other Miromatrix Medical news, CFO James Michael Douglas acquired 31,250 shares of Miromatrix Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
