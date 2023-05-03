Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO) Short Interest Down 6.5% in April

Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 459,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 491,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Miromatrix Medical Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MIRO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,230. Miromatrix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Miromatrix Medical news, CFO James Michael Douglas acquired 31,250 shares of Miromatrix Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 69.6% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,436,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 589,770 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 142.3% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 326,953 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 534,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 148.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 429,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 256,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 160.3% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 271,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 167,001 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Miromatrix Medical from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

