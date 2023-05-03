Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after acquiring an additional 73,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,739,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,454,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,294,000 after purchasing an additional 358,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTW traded down $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,455,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

