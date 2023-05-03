Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLYS shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLYS opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.30. Mineralys Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,489,696. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,568,750 shares of company stock worth $25,100,000.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

