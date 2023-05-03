Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.22. On average, analysts expect Mind Medicine (MindMed) to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MNMD stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.00. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,746.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 94,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,583 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.44% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

