Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $561.72 Million

Mina (MINA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Mina has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $561.72 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,028,623,133 coins and its circulating supply is 894,354,194 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,028,487,052.8400393 with 894,148,272.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.63988187 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,407,333.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

