MiL.k (MLK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.09 Million

MiL.k (MLK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One MiL.k token can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 3% against the dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $97.81 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k’s launch date was December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,606,538 tokens. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MiL.k is a platform that uses a two-type token system: Brand Tokens and Mil.k Coin. Brand Tokens are tokenized versions of mileage points issued by service companies, and Mil.k Coin is used to trade Brand Tokens on the MiL.k platform. Mil.k Coin is the platform’s currency and is used to integrate Brand Tokens. Users can earn Mil.k Coin by selling their Brand Tokens, purchasing them on an external crypto exchange, or transferring them to other users. The MiL.k Blockchain uses Luniverse’s BaaS platform and has a main chain and side chains. Transactions on the platform are done on the Hyperledger-based side chains for better performance, and connecting to external crypto exchanges is done through Luniverse’s main chain for confidentiality and stability. The MiL.k platform is built on Hyperledger Fabric, a permissioned blockchain framework contributed by IBM and hosted by Linux Foundation.”

