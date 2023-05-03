MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $30.10 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS.
MicroStrategy Trading Up 6.7 %
NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $328.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.26. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $368.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy
In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
See Also
