MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $30.10 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $30.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 294.39% and a negative return on equity of 6,099.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $328.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.26. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $368.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.41.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 62.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.