Microchip Technology (MCHP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 guidance at $1.61-1.63 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at $1.61-$1.63 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,314,000 after buying an additional 229,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.