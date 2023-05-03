MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 9,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MGM opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock worth $8,149,070. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.