MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CIF stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
