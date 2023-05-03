MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of CIF stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

