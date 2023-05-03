MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE:MGF opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.80.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
