MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MGF opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGF. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 117,025 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 49.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

