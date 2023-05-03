MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. 5,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,228. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

