MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Short Interest Down 11.3% in April

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MFA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE MFA traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 1,349,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.95.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 37.8% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

