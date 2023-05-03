Meter Governance Price Reaches $2.85 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.85 or 0.00009841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $48.67 million and approximately $178,332.70 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,338,995 coins and its circulating supply is 17,077,177 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,332,920 with 17,075,110 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.86403685 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $205,481.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.