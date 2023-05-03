Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.64.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
