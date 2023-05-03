Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLUY opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

