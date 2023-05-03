Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Update

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Merus Stock Performance

MRUS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.96. 140,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,288. The company has a market cap of $880.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. Merus has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Merus by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,482 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Merus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 316,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Merus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Merus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Merus by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

