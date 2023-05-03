MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $13.66. MeridianLink shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 31,714 shares.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

In other news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $27,118.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,605 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in MeridianLink by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 189,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 253,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its stake in MeridianLink by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

