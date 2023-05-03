MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.35, but opened at $13.66. MeridianLink shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 31,714 shares.
The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MLNK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.
Insider Transactions at MeridianLink
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its stake in MeridianLink by 39.1% during the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 4,003,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,171,000 after buying an additional 1,124,605 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in MeridianLink by 7.9% during the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after buying an additional 189,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 253,799 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MeridianLink by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,665,000 after buying an additional 72,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Investment Partners LP raised its stake in MeridianLink by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Investment Partners LP now owns 1,159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MeridianLink Stock Up 5.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
MeridianLink Company Profile
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
