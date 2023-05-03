MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

MLNK stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 111,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,859. MeridianLink has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,511.00 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in MeridianLink by 533.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

