Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $58.00. The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 619985 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.28.

MRCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

