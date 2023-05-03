Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.69

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.69 and last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 41787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General Trading Down 5.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mercury General by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,028,000 after buying an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury General by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Stories

