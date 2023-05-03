Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3175 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Mercury General has a payout ratio of 46.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.7 %

MCY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 720,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Mercury General has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $52.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.84). Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury General

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mercury General by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

