Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) & bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) and bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and bioAffinity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 16.44% 75.20% 19.06% bioAffinity Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Medpace and bioAffinity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 3 0 0 2.00 bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Medpace currently has a consensus price target of $235.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.61%. Given Medpace’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medpace is more favorable than bioAffinity Technologies.

82.5% of Medpace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of Medpace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medpace and bioAffinity Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $1.46 billion 4.29 $245.37 million $7.90 26.01 bioAffinity Technologies $4,803.00 3,330.22 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies.

Summary

Medpace beats bioAffinity Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat cancer at the cellular level. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

