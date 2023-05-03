Medica Group (LON:MGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $215.00

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.67), with a volume of 998448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.67).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Medica Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.34) price objective for the company.
Medica Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The firm has a market cap of £261.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5,337.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.10.
Medica Group Increases Dividend
About Medica Group
Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.
Read More
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.