Medica Group (LON:MGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $215.00

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.69) and last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.67), with a volume of 998448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214 ($2.67).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Panmure Gordon began coverage on Medica Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.34) price objective for the company.

Get Medica Group alerts:

Medica Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. The firm has a market cap of £261.82 million, a P/E ratio of 5,337.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.10.

Medica Group Increases Dividend

About Medica Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.93. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Medica Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the United States. It offers NightHawk, an out-of-hours service, which provides emergency reporting services through radiologists for stroke and major trauma; cardiac, computerized tomography (CT) colonography, PET CT and nuclear medicine, CT Cone Beam, DEXA, audit, and MR prostate services; AI powered CT Brain solution for detection of intracranial haemorrhage to acute teleradiology reporting workflow; and elective scanning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.