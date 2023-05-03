Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Medallion Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 111,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,426. The company has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.41. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 21.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

